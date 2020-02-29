The Washington Post

RAYMOND ZIMMET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND ZIMMET.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RAYMOND MELVYN ZIMMET  

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Raymond Melvyn Zimmet of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sandra Zimmet; devoted father of Brian Zimmet (Gilda), Jeffrey Zimmet (Neda) and Glenn Zimmet (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aaron, Olin, Levi, William, Benji, Flora, Rosie and Tessa. Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Rose Zimmet, and his sister, Joan (nee Zimmet) Minsky. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. The family will be receiving visitors following services from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Leisure World, Clubhouse 1 in the Maryland Room, 3700 Rossmoor Blvd, Silver Spring, MD. Shiva will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the residence of Brian Zimmet. Donations can be made to the University of Virginia Law School Foundation (In memory of Raymond M. Zimmet, Class of 1961), 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22093. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.