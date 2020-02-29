

RAYMOND MELVYN ZIMMET



On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Raymond Melvyn Zimmet of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sandra Zimmet; devoted father of Brian Zimmet (Gilda), Jeffrey Zimmet (Neda) and Glenn Zimmet (Jennifer); loving grandfather of Aaron, Olin, Levi, William, Benji, Flora, Rosie and Tessa. Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Rose Zimmet, and his sister, Joan (nee Zimmet) Minsky. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783. The family will be receiving visitors following services from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Leisure World, Clubhouse 1 in the Maryland Room, 3700 Rossmoor Blvd, Silver Spring, MD. Shiva will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the residence of Brian Zimmet. Donations can be made to the University of Virginia Law School Foundation (In memory of Raymond M. Zimmet, Class of 1961), 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22093. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.