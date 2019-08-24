The Washington Post

RAYNELL WALL

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Raynell L. Wall

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ulysses G. Wall; one daughter, Felicia Miller; two sons, Tracy McKeithan and Donnell McKeithan; four grandchildren, Raynesha Powell, Alicia McKeithan, Marquis McKeithan and Dijon McKeithan; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Swan, Anabelle Swan, Alaysia Powell and Montana McKeithan; one sister, Denise I. Gadson; one brother, Reginald Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Wall may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019
