Raynell L. Wall
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ulysses G. Wall; one daughter, Felicia Miller; two sons, Tracy McKeithan and Donnell McKeithan; four grandchildren, Raynesha Powell, Alicia McKeithan, Marquis McKeithan and Dijon McKeithan; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Swan, Anabelle Swan, Alaysia Powell and Montana McKeithan; one sister, Denise I. Gadson; one brother, Reginald Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Wall may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery.