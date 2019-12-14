

REBECCA BURGREEN CARTER "Becky"



Rebecca "Becky" Burgreen Carter passed away suddenly on December 5, 2019 at the age of 68. She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Patricia Hamilton of Poughkeepsie, NY; her children John Carter (Jamie) of Falls Church, William Carter of Arlington, and Kathryn Carter of Washington; her grandchildren Luka and Mia Curcic, and Natalie and Ethan Carter; her sisters Kathy Jones (Merritt) of Carolina Beach, NC and Kristin Scowcroft of Wakefield, RI, and her brother Andrew Burgreen (John North) of Hyde Park, NY. She was predeceased by her father, John "Curly" Burgreen (Peggy) of Annapolis, MD. In addition to being a wonderful friend, and devoted mother and grandmother, Becky's other love was baking. During the 1980s and 90s she owned a catering business in Washington and served many of her delicious desserts to the area's finest restaurants. Becky's warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. A memorial service is being planned for a future date.