REBECCA MARIE (DARDEN) EACHO
Age 87, reunited with her husband James "Jimmy" Eacho in the Kingdom of the Lord on May 21, 2019. Becky was born in Sampson County, NC, the youngest of five children, to Arthur and Claudia Darden. She left the farm for Sacred Heart College, graduated, and migrated to Washington, DC to find work. In 1952, she married Jimmy, raised a family, and they remained bound as one for 66 years. Becky is survived by her nine children: Mike, Pat, Jack, Jim, Bill, Martha, Chuck, Karen and Chris, as well as 27 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Monday, May 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring MD. and on Tuesday, May 28 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Becky's name to either Smile Train (https://my.smiletrain.org/donation
) or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (https://mymsaa.org/
)