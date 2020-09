Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca E. Moss

Peacefully passed on September 10, 2020. She is survived by her children: Spencer, Maron, Tiffany and Tennille and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, September 19th 10 a.m. at William Reese & Sons Funeral Home, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Graveside Service 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD.



