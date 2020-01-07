

REBEKAH ANN SCHIFFMAN



It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Rebekah.

Rebekah Schiffman passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 at her home in Potomac, MD at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1986 to Karin and Howard Schiffman in Washington DC.

Rebekah was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. She faced Canavan's Disease with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew her.

She is survived by her parents, Karin and Howard, her brother Matt Schiffman, sister-in-law Samantha, nephew Mason, Grandparents Robert Schiffman (Betsy), Joan Sertner and her beloved Shirley Bayhon. Rebekah was predeceased by her brother Joshua, maternal grandparents Eloise and Vernon Rustvold and uncles Alan, Richard and Bruce Rustvold.

Her funeral will be held in Potomac, MD at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., on January 9 at 11 a.m. Interment is private following her funeral

A reception will be held on January 9 at Bethesda Country Club, 7601 Bradley Blvd., from 6 to 9 p.m.