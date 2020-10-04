REBLE GARRISON

Reble Ann Richardson Garrison
Of Ashburn, VA peacefully went to the Lord on the evening of September 27, 2020 at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA after a brief illness. She was born in Leachville, Arkansas to the late Virgle O. Richardson and Minnie L. Richardson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years, Willard Eugene Garrison and siblings Ruby, James, Louise, Sherlene and Katherine. She is survived by her son Gary, daughter Samantha and son in law James. A graduate of Leachville High School, Mrs. Garrison worked for GE Credit Corp, Martin Marietta and retired from Lockheed Martin Corporation as an administrative assistant. She was proud of being captain of the girls' basketball team in high school. She loved her church, Columbia Baptist, and was a member there for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and being with her family. Services will be held for the family at Columbia Baptist Church in Falls Church, VA on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. Please visit www.columbiabaptist.org/garrison
to view a live webcasting of the ceremony. Flowers may be sent to Everly Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. Messages of sympathy can be left at www.everlycommunity.com