Regina Caporaletti Giuseppe
Passed away on April 26, 2020, after a brief illness, at Annandale Healthcare Center where she had resided since 2015. She is survived by her daughters Maria Hewitt (Dennis), RoseAnne Haufler (Randy), and Elizabeth Lodato seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Regina was preceded in death by her husband Oresto J. Giuseppe; grandson Neal Sherman; brothers Louis, Anthony and John; and sisters Marian and Anne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. Donations can be made in Regina's name to . Arrangements by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home Fairfax, VA.