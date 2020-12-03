1/1
REGINA DAVIS
REGINA A. DAVIS  
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Cora B. Armstrong; daughter, Sharaka Beynum; son, Kenneth Beynum; four grandchildren, Destini Beynum, Vashon Beynum, Kenneth Beynum, Jr. and Jeremiah Beynum; two sisters, Linda Armstrong and Tammie Chambers; three brothers, Clifton Armstrong, David Armstrong and Willie Armstrong. Ms. Davis may be viewed at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd. NE on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. until service at 5 p.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park on Saturday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m.www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
