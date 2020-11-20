REGINA N. GILROY
Regina Natalie Gilroy passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Thomas Gilroy, her daughter Gina Gilroy Doyle, and a son Tommy Gilroy. Mrs. Gilroy is survived by her children Andrea LaRue (Eric), Joe Gilroy, Bette Ernst (Jimmy), Donna Gilroy, and Pat Gilroy (Karen); nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Susan Popola Gilroy. Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org
, Shriners Hospital, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
, The Judith A. Lese Cancer Foundation, Inc., www.judithalese.org
or to the Casey House, https://www.montgomeryhospice.org
. A celebration of Regina's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. Please view the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com