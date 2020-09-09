1/1
REGINA LANHAM
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Regina Pinckney Lanham  
Serenely transitioned on September 3, 2020. Born in St. Stephens, SC on May 9, 1926, Washington, DC was her home for almost 70 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Isaac Lanham, Sr., son Isaac, Jr., grandson Spencer Tarason, brother Ruben, sister Albertha, and brother Leroy. Left to cherish her memory are five children, a daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, 10 brothers and sisters and a host of loving relatives and friends. Private services will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. and live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/PlymouthChurchDC. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services by McGuire Funeral Services. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved