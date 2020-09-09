Regina Pinckney Lanham
Serenely transitioned on September 3, 2020. Born in St. Stephens, SC on May 9, 1926, Washington, DC was her home for almost 70 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Isaac Lanham, Sr., son Isaac, Jr., grandson Spencer Tarason, brother Ruben, sister Albertha, and brother Leroy. Left to cherish her memory are five children, a daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, 10 brothers and sisters and a host of loving relatives and friends. Private services will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. and live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/PlymouthChurchDC
. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services by McGuire Funeral Services. www.mcguire-services.com