REGINA MARHANKA



Regina Ann Nye Marhanka (Age 90)

Passed away on July 26, 2020 in Dallas, TX. She was born on August 6, 1929 in Springfield, OH to parents Herman Leroy Nye, Sr. and Dorothy Regina Walsh Nye, and was raised by her grandparents, Edward Jacob Nye and Mary Ellen Morris Eden Nye. She married Charles Francis Marhanka, also of Springfield, on January 29, 1955.Regina is survived by her children, Edward Charles of Dallas, TX, Mary Ellen Fritz of Westminster, MD, David Allen Marhanka of Columbus, GA, Dale Lee Marhanka of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, and daughter Charlynn Ann Conwell. A service is planned for the Spring of 2021, when Regina will be laid to rest next to her grandfather at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH. Memorial donations in her name can be made to the American Kidney Fund.



