Regina Marie Paules (Age 86)
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Paules; mother of Mark W. and Brian R. (Marie) Paules; grandmother of Richard W. and Christina Paules. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.