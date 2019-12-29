

Regina Spiegel (nee Goodman)



Of Columbia, MD, passed away on December 27, 2019, at the age of 93. She is survived by her loving children, Brenda Fishbein, Karen Spiegel (Jonathan Rothschild), and Amy Spiegel (Neal Payton); grandchildren, Aaron Fishbein (Meera George), Adrienne Fishbein, Allison Fishbein, Isaac (Tanya Miller) Rothschild, Nathan (Jenny) Rothschild, Molly Rothschild, Max, Asher and Micah Payton; great grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Mace, Zev, Ezra and Ruby Rothschild. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Samuel Spiegel and son-in-law, Alan Fishbein.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759 on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 a.m. Interment Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pke, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at the home of Brenda Fishbein, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.