REGINA DENISE WASHINGTON
On July 5, 2019. She is survived by an uncle, John Washington, an aunt Lynette Young and numerous cousins including John Washington, Laverne Washington, Michael Washington, Valerie Taylor, Rosslyn Young, Vendetta Coward, James Cannon, Dexter Tillman, Benjamin Bizell, Kevin Harrisson, Duane Young, and Anthony Jennings. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Snowden Funeral Home, 246 N Washington Street, Rockville, MD from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m.