REGINA WASHINGTON

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
Notice
REGINA DENISE WASHINGTON  

On July 5, 2019. She is survived by an uncle, John Washington, an aunt Lynette Young and numerous cousins including John Washington, Laverne Washington, Michael Washington, Valerie Taylor, Rosslyn Young, Vendetta Coward, James Cannon, Dexter Tillman, Benjamin Bizell, Kevin Harrisson, Duane Young, and Anthony Jennings. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Snowden Funeral Home, 246 N Washington Street, Rockville, MD from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
