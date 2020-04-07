

Regina Maria Antonia Maio Zinn

Died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Vineland, NJ at home after a brief illness.

Regina was born in Washington, DC on January 6, 1924. She was the daughter of the late William A and Grace (Costantino) Maio. Regina graduated from Eastern Senior High School, worked 11 years in the Trust Department of a Washington, DC bank, and also worked as a paralegal for an attorney in Maryland. She moved to Vineland, NJ in 1999. Regina was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in SE, Washington, DC for over 20 years and also spent her years in Vineland at Christ the Good Shepard Parish. She loved doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking Italian specialties. She was an avid reader, collector of old movies, and loved sewing and crocheting. Regina traveled to many countries of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, the Orient as well as North America.

She was predeceased by her husband, Milton Dale Zinn; and her brother, William A. Maio, Jr.; her son-in-law, Richard Barnes; her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Zinn; and a granddaughter, Wendy Barnes.

Regina is survived by her children, Donna M Barnes of Vineland, William L Zinn (Sandra) of Laurel, MD and Bruce A. Zinn (Jeanne) of Ridgely, MD. Also surviving her are 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

With care and concern for all during this pandemic, funeral services will be private with a memorial celebration of Regina's life to be held and announced at a later date. Burial will also be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.

