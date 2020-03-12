Rev. REGINALD L. CABELL (Age 86)
Transition peacefully to glory on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Prince George's Hospital Center. He leaves to cherish his precious memories many relatives and life long friends. He was a retired from the Navy. His joy in life was his Ministry. Services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Southern Baptist Church, 134 L Street, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.