CREIGHTON Reginald A. Creighton, Jr. December 8, 1933 - March 21, 2020 On Saturday, March 21, 2020 Reginald Aloysious Creighton, Jr. age 86, died peacefully of natural causes. He was at his home in North Potomac, MD, surrounded by his family. Reginald was born in Montclaire, New Jersey, the son of the late Reginald Aloysious Creighton, Sr. and Dorothy (nee Carey) Creighton. He is survived by his beloved wife Salomé (nee Arcos) Creighton, daughters, Audrey Anne and Yvonne Marie Creighton, son Steven (Karen) Creighton, sister, Dorothy (nee Creighton) Williams, and four grandchildren: Kelly Marie Creighton, Kathryn Rose Creighton, Alden Wyatt Schutz, and Abram Colter Schutz. Reginald was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, James, John, Raymond, and Peter. Reginald "Reggie" Creighton grew up in a humble Irish home in Chatham, New Jersey with one sister and four brothers, one of whom died in early childhood. Shortly after Reggie graduated from high school, he was employed by Chubb and Sons Insurance. There, he learned computer programming on one of the Country's first general-purpose commercial computers (IBM705) - a skill that spawned a career in software development and systems design. From 1952-1956, Reggie worked days at Chubb while taking night classes at Seton Hall University. Reggie graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and immediately put his skills to good use by working as a cryptographer for the Department of Defense. On New Year's Eve of 1958, Reginald met Salomé Arcos at a church dance in Washington, DC and they were married in November of 1959. Earlier that year, Reggie reported for duty as a draftee in the U.S. Army where he served honorably for two years. Reggie and Salomé raised three children. Reggie's career took the family to New Jersey, California, New York State, Virginia, and finally to Maryland where they settled. Reggie was a lead software developer and systems designer for over 50 years. He worked on projects involving: cryptography (Department of Defense), aerospace in-flight data retrieval for post-flight analysis (General Electric), DNA sequencing (Federal Bureau of Investigation), ticket pricing optimization (AMTRAK), and naval aircraft reliability (Center for Naval Analysis). Reggie was most proud of his work beginning in 1968 at the Smithsonian Institution as lead developer of the Self-Generating Master or "SELGEM" system for information retrieval and indexing. This program was used by museum administrators throughout the world for many years. In 1976 Reggie obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. Throughout his life, Reggie shared his knowledge by serving in many humanitarian capacities. He volunteered for organizations such as the Saint Luke's and Anchor Half-Way Houses, and the District of Columbia Cuban Refugee Relief Program. Reggie, who spoke Spanish fluently, was also a volunteer teacher for over a decade at the Quince Orchard Public Library where he taught immigrants from Asia and the Americas how to read and write in English. Reggie will be remembered for his love of life, God, wife, family, and all people, passion for computers, good humor, eccentric hobbies, reading, and freethinking. Reggie, we love and miss you, and know that you are in heaven. Services private.Services private.

CREIGHTON Reginald A. Creighton, Jr. December 8, 1933 - March 21, 2020 On Saturday, March 21, 2020 Reginald Aloysious Creighton, Jr. age 86, died peacefully of natural causes. He was at his home in North Potomac, MD, surrounded by his family. Reginald was born in Montclaire, New Jersey, the son of the late Reginald Aloysious Creighton, Sr. and Dorothy (nee Carey) Creighton. He is survived by his beloved wife Salomé (nee Arcos) Creighton, daughters, Audrey Anne and Yvonne Marie Creighton, son Steven (Karen) Creighton, sister, Dorothy (nee Creighton) Williams, and four grandchildren: Kelly Marie Creighton, Kathryn Rose Creighton, Alden Wyatt Schutz, and Abram Colter Schutz. Reginald was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, James, John, Raymond, and Peter. Reginald "Reggie" Creighton grew up in a humble Irish home in Chatham, New Jersey with one sister and four brothers, one of whom died in early childhood. Shortly after Reggie graduated from high school, he was employed by Chubb and Sons Insurance. There, he learned computer programming on one of the Country's first general-purpose commercial computers (IBM705) - a skill that spawned a career in software development and systems design. From 1952-1956, Reggie worked days at Chubb while taking night classes at Seton Hall University. Reggie graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and immediately put his skills to good use by working as a cryptographer for the Department of Defense. On New Year's Eve of 1958, Reginald met Salomé Arcos at a church dance in Washington, DC and they were married in November of 1959. Earlier that year, Reggie reported for duty as a draftee in the U.S. Army where he served honorably for two years. Reggie and Salomé raised three children. Reggie's career took the family to New Jersey, California, New York State, Virginia, and finally to Maryland where they settled. Reggie was a lead software developer and systems designer for over 50 years. He worked on projects involving: cryptography (Department of Defense), aerospace in-flight data retrieval for post-flight analysis (General Electric), DNA sequencing (Federal Bureau of Investigation), ticket pricing optimization (AMTRAK), and naval aircraft reliability (Center for Naval Analysis). Reggie was most proud of his work beginning in 1968 at the Smithsonian Institution as lead developer of the Self-Generating Master or "SELGEM" system for information retrieval and indexing. This program was used by museum administrators throughout the world for many years. In 1976 Reggie obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. Throughout his life, Reggie shared his knowledge by serving in many humanitarian capacities. He volunteered for organizations such as the Saint Luke's and Anchor Half-Way Houses, and the District of Columbia Cuban Refugee Relief Program. Reggie, who spoke Spanish fluently, was also a volunteer teacher for over a decade at the Quince Orchard Public Library where he taught immigrants from Asia and the Americas how to read and write in English. Reggie will be remembered for his love of life, God, wife, family, and all people, passion for computers, good humor, eccentric hobbies, reading, and freethinking. Reggie, we love and miss you, and know that you are in heaven. Services private.Services private. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020

