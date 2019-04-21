Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REGINALD ELLIOTT.



REGINALD B. ELLIOTT, Ph.D

Principal of Luke C. Moore Academy (Retired)



On April 12, 2019, Reginald "Reggie" Elliott transitioned peacefully at his residence. Son of the late Jennie Johnson Elliott and Curtis G. Elliott. Survived by a host of relatives and his devoted friends, Gloria Tisdale, Mark Chu, Ronnie Campbell; his devoed Goddaughters, Courtney and Candace Campbell, as well as his extended family at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church. Visitation on Thursday, April 25, from 10:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Nineteenth Street, 4602

16th Street NW. Kappa Alpha Psi rites at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m. Interment with his parents at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services by Stewart.