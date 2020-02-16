

Rev. Reginald M. Green



Former Pastor of Walker Memorial Baptist Church, Washington, DC. On February 5, 2020, Rev. Reginald M. Green entered eternal rest while at George Washington Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and faithful Wife, Olivia Harris Green; two devoted sons, Reginald Jr. and Leander; one sister Iola Green; two brothers, Kenneth and Clifford Green; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.

Viewing will take place at the wake, Thursday, February 20, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Walker Memorial Baptist Church 2020 13th ST NW. The Celebration of Life service will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland Memorial National Cemetery.