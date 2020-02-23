The Washington Post

REGINALD LOCKE Sr.

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Reginald L. Locke, Sr., of Washington, DC was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Cleophia Locke; daughter, Belinda Reese (Richard); son, Reginald L. Locke, Jr.; three sisters, Cynthia Moore, Patricia Harris (Elmer) and Jacqueline Chappelle; two brothers, Jonathan Roberts (Cheryl) and Quentin Roberts (Judy); two grandsons. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
