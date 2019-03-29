REGINALD GILBERT MONTGOMERY
Reginald Gilbert Montgomery's final sunset occurred on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mountain House, California. Born May 17, 1925 in Washington, DC. to the late Raymond and Viola Montgomery, Reginald was the youngest son of eight children. Reginald was educated in the Washington, DC Public Schools and graduated from Armstrong Technical High School. After graduation, Reginald enlisted in the United States Army
in April 1943, where he rose to the officer level of Technician Fourth Grade and was honorably discharged in Paris, France in July 1946. Following his discharge, Reginald served as a civilian employee for the U.S. Air Force
out of Wiesbaden, Germany. He worked at the United States Post Office from 1951 until his retirement in 1990. In 1955 he married Shirley Mae Hagler. Their union led to the birth of their five children: Reginald II, Karen Elizabeth, Gwenevere Kathleen, Harold Watson, and Wesley Ralph. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Reginald leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife Shirley, his five children, grandson (Isaiah), sister (Elizabeth) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Private interment at Arlington National Cemetery.