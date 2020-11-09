REGINALD ROLLINS "Herk" (Age 64)
Reginald "Herk" Rollins of Washington,DC passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC on July 17, 1956 to the late Eugene W. Rollins and Esther O. Rollins. Herk lived his entire life in Washington, DC, was a fan of its sports teams, attended many of their games, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed the many days he spent fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. He was also known as "super usher" at the churches he attended and served throughout the Washington, DC area. In addition to his mother, Esther, he is survived by his spouse, Mindy Limbo, sisters, Arleta Overton, Antoinette Patrick (Dominic), Irene Rollins and Jacqueline Winston (Steven), a brother James (Shirley Rollins), and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. He is also survived by his good friend and "brother by another mother", Michael Horning. He was preceded in death by his late brother, Eugene W. Rollins Jr. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden - Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, Maryland 20785. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID 19, attendance at the funeral services will be limited, but will also be available via live streaming by visiting www.fbcglenarden.org
. A day of fishing celebrating Herk and his life is being planned for family and friends on his 65th birthday, July 17, 2021. Arrangements provided by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home, Washington, D.C.