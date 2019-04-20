Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REGINALD RUDOLPH "Bootsie" TWYMAN.



REGINALD RUDOLPH TWYMAN

"Bootsie"



Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Reginald leaves to cherish his memory, two devoted daughters, Sheila Joyce Neal (William) and Deborah Satterwhite; three sons, Nathaniel Stroman, Reginald Cooper (Sharon) and Arthur Robinson; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The late Mr. Twyman will lie in state at the Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744 on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Herritage Memorial Cemetery.