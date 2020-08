Or Copy this URL to Share



Reginald A. Waddell-Bey "Chip"

Passed away on August 4, 2020. A native Washingtonian, Reginald was spirited, funny, and ever-loyal to his family and friends. He was talented in carpentry and always willing to lend a helping hand. The family will be holding a private "zoom" service.



