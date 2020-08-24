

Regis Patrick Milan, Jr.

On August 15,2020 Regis Patrick Milan, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, lost his valiant battle with Covid-19 at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC. He was 76.A proud native of Pittsburgh, PA, he and his wife, Wini, lived for more than 30 years in Alexandria, where they raised their family and made many lifelong friendships. Rege worked as an international aviation economist in the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, DC, for 46 years. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Duquesne University and an MBA at American University. He was a Vietnam War veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). He and Wini have resided for six years in Heritage Plantation, Pawleys Island, SC, where he was a board member and golfer and he was active in their Catholic parish, Precious Blood of Christ. The couple did extensive travel over the years, with Normandy a highlight during a 50th wedding anniversary trip last year.He is survived by his wife, Wini; daughters, Dr. Melissa Milan of Denver, Michelle Milan of Reston, Shannon Johnson and her husband, Chris, of Annandale; and the pride of his life, grandsons, Adam Johnson, 5, and Ryan Johnson, 3; and sisters, Sr. Janet Milan, IHM, of Scranton, PA, Nancy DeRenzo of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Ruth Wagner and her husband, Bill, of Murrells Inlet.Services previously held. Donations to Wounded Veterans Foundation or Purple Heart in his memory are appreciated.



