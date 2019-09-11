Rena B. Ebert
Of Sea Level, North Carolina, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Morehead City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with burial to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. Rena was born on November 13, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late Dorothy and Vincent Shirley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Ebert Jr. Survivors include two sons, Frank E. Ebert III and Joseph Andrew Ebert (Jill); three sisters, Naomi Herring, Donna Dennis and Lana Hathaway (Don) and three grandchildren, Spencer, Cambree and Holden Ebert. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carolina Health Care Home Health and Hospice at http://www.carterethealth.org/hospice
or to Skyline Baptist Church at https://www.skylinebaptist.us/
.