

Renate E. Fajer



On November 22, 2019, Renate E. Fajer passed away peacefully in Gaithersburg Maryland.

She was the matriarch of the Fajer family, and was widow of a marriage to Dr. Abram B. Fajer, mother to three children, Salo K Fajer (deceased), Dr. Simone Fajer Manor, and Debora Fajer- Smith . Salo, was husband to Sue Fajer, and father of their two children, Jacob Fajer and Sarah Fajer. Simone is married to Ran Manor, and they have three children, Amit Manor, Noa Manor, and Ellie Manor. Debora was married to Mark Smith and they have two children together, Stefan Smith and Jeremy Smith.

Renate Fajer, born to Kurt and Ilse Fleischer in Germany, immigrated to Sao Paulo Brazil at a young age. After her marriage to Dr Abram Fajer, they lived several years in Edinburgh, Scotland, and then in Shrewsbury Massachusetts, before ultimately settling in Bowie Maryland, where they raised a family and lived over 40 years. Recently they had resided in Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg Maryland.

They travelled all over the world, with stays including Israel. Her son's family resides in Herndon, Virginia, her daughter Simone, near Tel Aviv Israel, and daughter Debora in Annapolis Maryland.

We will miss this magnificent mother and humanitarian. She was our "feisy cute red head", who lived life with head strong will to survive tragedy, with the charm to comfort those in need, with the happiness to enjoy a samba and a good meal with family and friends. Judaism was a cherished part of her life and she was a lifelong member of Hadassah.

Renate Fajer worked many years in retail sales and was always a top sales person in that capacity. She loved people and she always went out of her way to let you know she cared. Most important, she was our mom, and we are so very proud to be her children, her grandchildren, and to be part of an amazing legacy. She will always be in our hearts.

A private ceremony was held on November 23,2019 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park.