Renato de Vito Piscicelli



Renato passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Irene; his sons, Marco, Paul, and Richard; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born on July 25th 1927, in Rome Italy. After completing his university studies and military service, he moved to the US in 1952. That year he married Barbara Beeman and they had three children. They divorced in 1968.

Renato married Irene Atturo in 1969, and they settled to Arlington, Virginia in the early 1970s. He had a successful career both as an entrepreneur and as a marketing executive until his retirement in the mid-90s.

Renato was interested in real estate and invested in local residential property. He was an avid reader and enjoyed immersing himself in the study of history (especially World War II), politics, and economics. A speaker of four languages, he had a keen interest in international affairs, and closely followed political and social events around the world. He thoroughly read two newspapers each day until just before his death.

Services will be held on Monday, April 1, at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia. The family will visit with friends and relatives between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Capital Caring Hospice.