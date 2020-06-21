RENE EWING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RENE EWING  
Rene Ewing, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away June 12, 2020. Born April 8, 1953 to the late James and Irene Peck in Cleveland, OH, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati. She was a CPA before becoming a stay at home mom, and later worked in the antique business. She will be remembered for her feisty attitude and love for her family and dog, Smokey. She enjoyed many hobbies including quilting and researching her ancestry. She is survived by her husband Lee Ewing of 46 years; children Jim Ewing and Katie (Evan) Janis; sisters Michele Peck and Kim (Janusz) Lachowski; brother-in-law Duane (Beth) Ewing; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held. Contributions can be made in her honor to AorticHope.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved