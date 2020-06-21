RENE EWING
Rene Ewing, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away June 12, 2020. Born April 8, 1953 to the late James and Irene Peck in Cleveland, OH, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati. She was a CPA before becoming a stay at home mom, and later worked in the antique business. She will be remembered for her feisty attitude and love for her family and dog, Smokey. She enjoyed many hobbies including quilting and researching her ancestry. She is survived by her husband Lee Ewing of 46 years; children Jim Ewing and Katie (Evan) Janis; sisters Michele Peck and Kim (Janusz) Lachowski; brother-in-law Duane (Beth) Ewing; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held. Contributions can be made in her honor to AorticHope.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.