

Renee A. Chance (Age 58)



Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a six-month, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. A graduate of The Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a six-month, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. A graduate of The Ohio State University . She was employed by Georgetown Early School in Rockville, Maryland, where she taught transitional kindergarten children from the surrounding community. Teaching her "kiddos" was her passion, always with so much love and kindness. Renee was an avid marathoner and ultra-marathoner and had a great love of travel and the outdoors. She brightened every day and every life she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert L. and Roseann (Garbuglio) DeVictor and her brother Robert "Bobby" DeVictor. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Ken Chance; and her loving sons Walker H. Chance of Chicago IL and McCoy L. Chance of Baltimore MD; sister Shelly (Jim) DeRoberts of Columbus (Upper Arlington) OH; sister-in-law Sue (Bobby) DeVictor and many extended family members who knew her and loved her.

A Celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on February 1, 2020 at the Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4396 Carriage Hill Ln, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Renee's name are preferred to the Cancer Research Institute at http://cancerresearch.org/donate or PetConnect Rescue at https://petconnectrescue.org/donate

