GIER RENÉE GIER (nee Wirth) May 21, 1932 - January 3, 2020 Renée Gier, long-time Washingtonian and mentor to young professionals in the law and in the theatre, died on January 3, after a long full life. As a girl she watched with her father from the roof of their apartment building as the bombs of Allied forces fell on her native Berlin. She spoke of them with a certain awe. Just as clearly, she declined to speak to her circumstances as a very young woman in a liberated Berlin occupied by Russian soldiers. A child actor in the 1930s, she was cast sporadically in brief cameos in films directed by her father. His circumstances changed after the war, her mother died during the war and, at age 13, Renée was essentially on her own. Resourceful and gifted, and away from post-war Berlin, Renée worked as an assistant for the Staff Judge Advocate for the U.S. Army near Stuttgart, West Germany. She also served as a translator and interpreter in court martial trials involving German speaking witnesses. A former JAG officer who remained friends with Renée recalls her English as flawless and her work as impeccable. Her first marriage brought her to the United States in 1960 as a military spouse. In Los Angeles, she continued her interest in the acting arts in small community theatres, receiving good notices. Her husband protested that and other of her tendencies toward independence and creativity. They divorced. Her second husband, Ray Gier, stood with Renée at her proudest moment -- being sworn in as a U.S. citizen, May 10, 1966. Together they lived in Taiwan where she worked for the U.S. Navy. With that position, Renée came to Washington in 1969 and the second marriage ended. Leaving her Navy job in 1970, she became a secretary and then recruitment manager for the Washington law firm Hill, Christopher & Phillips, later part of K&L Gates. For nearly 30 years Renée shepherded dozens of young lawyers just out of law school and starting their own arduous careers, helping them negotiate a new city, acclimate to the rigors of a work-a-day world, and generally learn the vagaries and challenges of profes- sional life. Among the young people she took under her wing were attorneys who went on to form their own law firms, to be judges, and to work in the legal higher reaches of the federal government. When she retired in 1999, she turned her energies to extensive travel and returned to one of her core interests, art and, particularly, the theatre. Repeating her role in nurturing young, serious professionals, she turned her expert helping hand to countless young actors moving to Washington to take part in the city's burgeoning theatre industry. Per Renée, "Young adults seem to have the same problems, heartaches, and concerns no matter what profession they choose." She was an Angel of the Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy for Classical Acting Fellowship Program and served as a nominator and judge for the Helen Hayes Awards. Throughout her work life and into retirement, Renée nurtured the many then-nascent small theatre companies in Washington by tithing her earnings to them. She also volunteered at the Arena Stage and the Folger Theatre, among others: "I feel the magic of the theatre as soon as I enter those hallowed halls." She lived on the Southwest Waterfront upon her arrival in Washington, until she moved to Thomas Circle in 2010. She was an active resident of Thomas House, went to theatre with her friends there, and served on various social committees, including a film group. She also served on the Board of Footlights, a DC theater-going organization. Renée is survived by hundreds of friends and beneficiaries of her kindnesses. By her wishes, no memorial service. A scholarship in her name has been established at the Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy for Classical Acting (ACA) at the George Washington University. Memorial contributions to the ACA can be made on the Shakespeare Theatre Company website igfn.us/form/KWLgKg or by check to the Shakespeare Theatre Company, noting Renée Gier Scholarship/ACA on the memo line. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020

