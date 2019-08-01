RENEE YVETTE HUNTER (AGE 70)
Of Washington, DC, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 9, 2019 at her home. Renee is survived by one brother, John E. Carroll Jr; one sister-in-law, Alicia Carroll; five nieces, Angelique Carroll, Linda Carroll-Stancil, Darlisa Fletcher, Jonneace Carroll, and Talease Carroll; one nephew, Eric Dove; one great-niece, Layla Carroll; two great-nephews, Jamari Jarmon and Bryce Dove; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th St., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.