RENEE HUNTER (1948 - 2019)
  • "I enjoyed Renee's company for 30+ years at NGS/NOAA, a good..."
    - Burton Smith
  • "Ms. Renee was a warm an wonderful person with the brightest..."
    - Amatus Carrera
  • "NGS will miss our little Sunshine, always so sweet, walking..."
    - Bobbi Simmons
  • "A beautiful lady who made you her friend."
    - Neva Howard
  • "With deepest sympathy. --Tillman M. Peck, of NOAA (National..."
    - Tillman Peck
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th St., NE
Washington, DC
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th St., NE,
Washington, DC
RENEE YVETTE HUNTER (AGE 70)  

Of Washington, DC, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 9, 2019 at her home. Renee is survived by one brother, John E. Carroll Jr; one sister-in-law, Alicia Carroll; five nieces, Angelique Carroll, Linda Carroll-Stancil, Darlisa Fletcher, Jonneace Carroll, and Talease Carroll; one nephew, Eric Dove; one great-niece, Layla Carroll; two great-nephews, Jamari Jarmon and Bryce Dove; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th St., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2019
