

Renee Jenkins

Renee Jenkins, Ph.D., a devout Christian, loving sister, aunt, cousin and teacher peacefully passed away, at the age of 55, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1964, in Philadelphia, PA, the oldest child of the late William and Eloise Jenkins. Her educational journey began at Our Lady of Holy Souls, then she attended Our Lady of Mercy and graduated with honors from Melrose Academy for High School. Renee received her Bachelor of Science degree from George Washington University, her Master of Science degree in Education from Howard University and her Ph.D. in Education from Walden University. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Renee previously worked for NASA and Microsoft, both renowned for excellence in technology and innovation as Renee also exemplified. Renee was a Technology Professor and Certification Coordinator for the National Center for Academic Excellence in Information Assurance at the College of Southern Maryland. Renee had a passion for teaching, uplifting and inspiring all those she came into contact. The Rhyne, Jenkins, Hoover and Randall Families will forever be touched by Renee's Warmth, Words and Wisdom.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Pope Funeral 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747. Viewing is open to all from 1 p.m. until p.m. The service will follow the viewing and will be private due to restrictions.



