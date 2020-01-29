

Renée Antoinette Kidd

(née St. John)



Died January 14, 2020, age 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Jerry S. Kidd, Professor of Library Science, University of Maryland. She was beloved by her children and their spouses: Loren Kidd, Kate and Skip Morin, Susan Kidd and James Kessler, Martha, and Greg Kidd and Susan Sachs; six grandsons and one great granddaughter. Renée was a reading specialist and was honored to help children develop a love of reading, especially at-risk youth. She later taught Art History at Maryland College of Art and Design and relished sharing her knowledge with young adults. After her retirement from teaching, Renée travelled the world with Jerry and volunteered for many years at her church, St. Mark the Evangelist, and at Riversdale House Museum in Riverdale Park, Maryland. A celebration of her life will be held in June.