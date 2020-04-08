RENEE DENISE MARSHALL-RIDLEY
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Renee of Upper Marlboro, MD transitioned unexpectedly.. She was the beloved wife of James Ridley, Sr., mother of Todd, Aaron, Brandon and the late James Jr.; grandmother of MacKenzie and Jordyn; three sisters; Michelle, Victoria and Crystal (Gary); three brothers Stanley, Sr. (Chereace), Cornell Sr. (Solina) and the late Timothy Sr., one brother-in-law, Eddie; six sisters-in-law, Irene, Dorothy, Esther, Mary, Alice and Joyce; and a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, April 10, at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, viewing 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral Services private 12 noon. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.