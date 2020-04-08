The Washington Post

RENEE MARSHALL-RIDLEY

Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Notice
RENEE DENISE MARSHALL-RIDLEY  

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Renee of Upper Marlboro, MD transitioned unexpectedly.. She was the beloved wife of James Ridley, Sr., mother of Todd, Aaron, Brandon and the late James Jr.; grandmother of MacKenzie and Jordyn; three sisters; Michelle, Victoria and Crystal (Gary); three brothers Stanley, Sr. (Chereace), Cornell Sr. (Solina) and the late Timothy Sr., one brother-in-law, Eddie; six sisters-in-law, Irene, Dorothy, Esther, Mary, Alice and Joyce; and a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Visitation on Friday, April 10, at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, viewing 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral Services private 12 noon. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 8, 2020
