RENEE SHAPIRO
On May 25, 2020, Renee Shapiro, nee Weinstein, of Silver Spring, Maryland, at age 88, died peacefully in her home. Daughter of the late Rose and Robert Weinstein of Brooklyn New York, sister of her twin Charlotte Yules, and of the late Seymour Weinstein. She is survived by her children, Jan Shapiro and Sharon Blatt of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren, Jennifer Schiff (Michael), Joshua Boyle (Brianna), Jaime Lang (Maureen) and Hal Blatt (Lauren); her great grandchildren, Nomi Schiff, Gavin Boyle, Winnie Boyle, Madeline Blatt and Elise Blatt. The family grieves yet celebrates her life full of giving and her deep love of her family and friends. A private interment was held. Contributions can be made to the American Lung Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.