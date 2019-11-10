The Washington Post

  • "Dear Adrian and Lawrence, Lifting you and your family up..."
    - Jannet Coles
  • "Hoping that prayers of friends and loved ones will encircle..."
    - Paul, Carolyn, Shayla & Cameron Hughes
  • "Condolences. May God give you comfort and strength during..."
    - Bettie and Kenneth Whipple
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. May God be with you..."
    - Kathy Otey
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Road
Brentwood, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Road
Brentwood, MD
RENETTA MARY FENDERSON CEASAR  

On Friday, November 1, 2019, in the early morning, St. Gabriel, blew his mighty horn calling Renetta Mary Fenderson Ceasar home from Bridgepoint Hospital. She is survived by a son; a daughter; three grand and three great-grandchildren; former husband; other family and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 12 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
