RENETTA MARY FENDERSON CEASAR
On Friday, November 1, 2019, in the early morning, St. Gabriel, blew his mighty horn calling Renetta Mary Fenderson Ceasar home from Bridgepoint Hospital. She is survived by a son; a daughter; three grand and three great-grandchildren; former husband; other family and friends. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 12 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.