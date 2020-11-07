Known to all as "Jim" passed away on October 25, 2020, age 96, at his home in Fairfax, VA with his sons at his side. He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin in July 1924 where he grew up and graduated from high school. During World War II, he joined the Army Air Corps and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, flying several aircraft types in the south Pacific. After the war, he met and married Jean Fuller, and started his family. He continued his military service, flying combat missions in Korea, with further in-theatre service during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1976 as an Air Force Colonel, and as a three-war veteran with 33 years of active duty. He received a Masters Degree from George Washington University, and was a graduate of the National War College in Washington, DC. After retirement, he remained in Fairfax with his wife and children, where he owned and operated two successful businesses for several years. He is survived by four sons, James (Pamela), Lake Frederick; Thomas (Rita), Norfolk; John, Herndon; and William (Jan), Oak Hill; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, four sisters and an infant daughter, as well as his wife of 53 years, Jean Ellen Kingdon, in December of 1999. A private family service and interment were held at the Fairfax Memorial Park. The Kingdon family wishes to express a special thank you to BrightStar Fairfax and Goodwin House Hospice for their skill and caring during his final year. Online condolences may be sent at