Rex William Firkins
Passed away on December 22, 2019 at the Hermitage of Northern Virginia at the age of 101. He was born November 20, 1918 in Moravia, Iowa, where he met his beloved life partner, Jean Shirley Albert. They were married for 73 years before Jean's passing in 2016. Rex served as a Navy Seabee in the Philippines during World War II
. Jean and Rex's life was centered around their church, Cameron Methodist where they made many life long friends. Rex is survived by his sister, Maxine Jones, Moravia, Iowa, his son, Michael Firkins (Sally) and his daughter, Carol Heflin (Kg). He was beloved by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Hermitage whose staff took such good care of Rex and Jean for many years. Memorial service at Cameron Methodist on a later date. Please view and sign the guest book at