PENDLEY REX DALE PENDLEY (Age 65) Rex departed from this life unexpectedly on June 22, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret, his beloved daughter, Elizabeth, and Elizabeth's mother, Bonnie Quearry, as well as his mother-in-law, sisters- and brothers-in laws, many nieces, nephews, godsons, and a host of friends and colleagues. He is predeceased by his father, J.D. Pendley, and his mother, Nelda Armstrong Pendley. Rex was born in Dallas, TX, on June 18, 1954. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Rice University in 1976, a PhD in Chemical Physics from Indiana University in 1981, and studied as a Postdoctoral Fellow in molecular physics at Harvard University until 1982 when he joined Computer Sciences Corporation and began a long association with the US Space Program. Since 2006, Rex had been employed by Welkin Associates (a ManTech subsidiary) where he made significant contributions to a variety of projects as a systems engineer and senior subject matter expert. Over the course of his career, he was particularly proud of his contribution to the design, development, and operation of the US GPS Ground Station and a number of satellites launched for national security programs. Another highlight of 2006 was his marriage to Margaret, and together they shared a passion for fine food, white wine and single-malt scotch, witty conversation, and sharp analytical discussions. Rex loved the cultural arts and was a season ticket holder of the Washington Opera for countless seasons. He played and composed music for piano and drums. A voracious reader, one of his favorite rooms in his house was the real-live library, complete with stacks. Rex suffered from extreme intellectual curiosity and the world is better for it. An aggressively loyal friend, Rex assisted many colleagues at times of professional change or opportunity. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at St. Alban's Episcopalian Church, 6800 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA. After the service, there will be a luncheon and socializing in the parish hall. For any out-of-towners, please note that a block of rooms has been reserved in the name of the Pendley Memorial Service at the Clarion Inn, 6633 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22042; 703-532-9000, [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to your preferred Rice University fund/area/department. These gifts may be made online at giving.rice.edu.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to your preferred Rice University fund/area/department. These gifts may be made online at giving.rice.edu.
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019