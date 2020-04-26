

Rex Beatty Reagan



Of Silver Spring, MD, suddenly passed in the comfort of his loving home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and raised in Sevierville, TN, who loved being a husband and father, was adored by his wife, Margy Brooks Reagan and his children, Lily and Brooks. Son of Max Love and Ruth Cameron Reagan; brother to Caroline Polakowski (Craig) and the late Sheryl Maxine Johnson (Wesley); brother-in-law of Teresa (Arkie), Ann Marie, and Paul (Sandy) Brooks; uncle to Scott and Steve Johnson, and Elizabeth, Caroline, Robert, Jonathan and Emily Brooks. A graduate of East Tennessee State University, The American University and the Naval War College preceded his successful careers in both the federal government and private sector. He spent 26 years in the Naval Reserve and retired as a Commander in the Supply Corps. Due to the current Covid-19 quarantine, interment is private with a Memorial Mass and celebration of life planned for a later date. We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Lily B. and Robert C Brooks Spiritual Fund at Gonzaga College High School. Please view and sign the family guestbook at