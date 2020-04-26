The Washington Post

REX REAGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REX REAGAN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Rex Beatty Reagan  

Of Silver Spring, MD, suddenly passed in the comfort of his loving home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and raised in Sevierville, TN, who loved being a husband and father, was adored by his wife, Margy Brooks Reagan and his children, Lily and Brooks. Son of Max Love and Ruth Cameron Reagan; brother to Caroline Polakowski (Craig) and the late Sheryl Maxine Johnson (Wesley); brother-in-law of Teresa (Arkie), Ann Marie, and Paul (Sandy) Brooks; uncle to Scott and Steve Johnson, and Elizabeth, Caroline, Robert, Jonathan and Emily Brooks. A graduate of East Tennessee State University, The American University and the Naval War College preceded his successful careers in both the federal government and private sector. He spent 26 years in the Naval Reserve and retired as a Commander in the Supply Corps. Due to the current Covid-19 quarantine, interment is private with a Memorial Mass and celebration of life planned for a later date. We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Lily B. and Robert C Brooks Spiritual Fund at Gonzaga College High School. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon