The Washington Post

REX RECKA (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
  • "God Bless Rex's family and all the best on your wonderful..."
  • "RIP, Rex Carole, sending you and the kids a special hug..."
    - Laura Rodriguez
  • "Sincere condolences to the Recka family."
    - Chad Brendan
Service Information
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Church,
Washington, DC
REX W. RECKA  

On September 8, 2019 Rex William Recka, of Bethesda Maryland, unexpectedly passed away. Beloved son of Wauneta Recka and the late Ralph E. Recka of Ellicott City, MD, brother of Dr. Randall Recka, husband to Carole Tomko Recka, and father of Nicholas and Grace Recka.
 
Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held om Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Church, Washington, DC. Details at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington DC. www.humanerescuealliance.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
