REXFORD J. SCHROYER
Of Bowie, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 9, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, before moving to College Park, MD in the 1960's. Rex was a proud graduate of Northwestern High School, Class of 1968. Before attending Prince Georges Community College, he was a member of the Air Force Reserves during the Vietnam War. In April, 1974, he joined the Washington, DC Fire Department, where he achieved the position of Firefighter Technician. During his career he also participated on the Washington, DCFD Duckpin Bowling Team and enjoyed traveling with his Firefighter Brethren through the Emerald Society. He spent the remainder of his career at Truck 14 in Northwest DC and retired in December 2002. After his retirement, he enjoyed working at FedEx, where he remained until his final days. Rex loved music and dancing. He was also an antiques and nostalgia enthusiast. Rex is survived by his son, Brent Schroyer (Courtney); grandchildren, Camden and Holden; brother, William Schroyer; brother-in-law, Gary Palmer, Sr., as well as eight nieces and nephews; 26 great-nieces and nephews, and many great-great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rexford G. and Angie Lucille Schroyer; sister, Ruth Palmer, and sister and brother-in-law, Lenora and George Vann. A public viewing will be held at Beall Funeral Home, Monday, September 14, 2020, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A private family service will be held at Beall Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. with a Live Stream available for those unable to attend. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.Beallfuneral.com
. A public graveside service will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in The Garden of Crucifixion and a Celebration of Life at Holiday Memories Farm, West River, MD after the graveside service.