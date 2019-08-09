The Washington Post

REYNOLD ELLIS Jr.

Notice
Reynold Franklin Ellis, Jr.  
(Age 69)  

Passed away on July 22, 2019. He leaves to mourn him his brother, Robert (Bob) Ellis, sister-in-law, Lillian, nieces, Helena, BreAnna, Maya, Melinda and Evelyn, nephews, Michael and Darryll and other beloved relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at About My Father's Business Outreach Ministries (AMFB), 3000 V St., NE, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20018, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions are welcome. Please contact Robert at 240-602-5383.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
