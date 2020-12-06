1/
RHODA "Mardy" BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RHODA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rhoda Mardelle Baker "Mardy"  
Of Mclean, VA, died the morning of November 27, 2020, at The Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA, after a brief illness. Born April 22, 1927, in Portland, IN, to Charles H. and Mearl M. Kile, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Melba Kile Tipton. Mardy was the widow of CWO Millard T. Baker USN, who died June 3, 1976. She is survived by her sister, Clarice June Campbell, also of McLean. Mardy is to be interred with her beloved husband, Ted, at Arlington National Cemetery during a private ceremony at a later date. For more information or to share memories and condolences, please visit https://tinyurl.com/RMBMardyobit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved