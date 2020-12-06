Rhoda Mardelle Baker "Mardy"
Of Mclean, VA, died the morning of November 27, 2020, at The Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA, after a brief illness. Born April 22, 1927, in Portland, IN, to Charles H. and Mearl M. Kile, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Melba Kile Tipton. Mardy was the widow of CWO Millard T. Baker USN, who died June 3, 1976. She is survived by her sister, Clarice June Campbell, also of McLean. Mardy is to be interred with her beloved husband, Ted, at Arlington National Cemetery during a private ceremony at a later date. For more information or to share memories and condolences, please visit https://tinyurl.com/RMBMardyobit