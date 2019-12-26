

Rhoda wasserman Baruch



Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was just shy of her 95th birthday. She is survived by her three children Roberta Baruch (Jerry Ostrov), Marjory Baruch (Wu-Teh Hsiang), Larry Baruch (Laurie); nine grandchildren Mina, Rebecca, Solomon, Ben, Max, Alex, Julia, Sabrina, and Rachel; and eight delicious great grandchildren.

For 68 years she was married to her college sweetheart, Jordan Baruch. Just out of Brooklyn College, she studied and worked as a physicist, specializing in radar at Columbia University. Later she became a psychologist, conducting seminal research on women and careers. She was on the faculty at Harvard Graduate School of Education and set up a center for careers at Dartmouth College. After moving to Washington she founded the Institute for Mental Health Initiatives (IMHI), an award winning organization that advised TV scriptwriters and others in the media about how to use the power of their media to model healthy methods to manage anger.

Rhoda has always been generous with both her time and her money. She provided love, guidance and support to a wide circle of extended family and friends. She was active in the American Jewish Committee where she and Jordan helped to establish the Transatlantic Institute. She also supported both a scholarship fund and a center for stem cell research at the Ben Gurion University in the Negev. Until the end of her life she continued to be a philanthropist, supporting several colleges and universities, mental health organizations, and science and engineering research institutes.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. Interment in Judean Memorial Gardens.

Contributions in her memory may be made to American Associates of Ben Gurion University, or the Transatlantic Institute of American Jewish Committee. Rhoda loved flowers - please put some on your table in her memory. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.