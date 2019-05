Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Congregation Beth El 8215 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda , DC View Map Send Flowers Shiva 7:00 PM at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman Service 7:30 PM minyon at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman Shiva 7:00 PM at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman Service 7:30 PM minyon at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman Send Flowers Notice



RHODA M. JACOBS (Age 95)

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Rhoda Jacobs of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Howard Jacobs, devoted mother of Nancy Feldman (Cary) and Neal Jacobs (Joan Schimmel); cherished grandmother of Michael (Erica), Steven (Lauren), Jackie, David and Daniel; loving great-grandmother of Jordan, Sydney, Spencer and Poppy. Rhoda was a talented teacher who specialized in reading and advocated for students in the New Rochelle Public School System for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, travel, tennis and bridge; and was valued by her friends for her ability to juggle a busy professional and social life. There will be a memorial service at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Burial is private. The family will be observing Shiva on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., with minyon at 7:30, at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency ( On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Rhoda Jacobs of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Howard Jacobs, devoted mother of Nancy Feldman (Cary) and Neal Jacobs (Joan Schimmel); cherished grandmother of Michael (Erica), Steven (Lauren), Jackie, David and Daniel; loving great-grandmother of Jordan, Sydney, Spencer and Poppy. Rhoda was a talented teacher who specialized in reading and advocated for students in the New Rochelle Public School System for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, travel, tennis and bridge; and was valued by her friends for her ability to juggle a busy professional and social life. There will be a memorial service at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Burial is private. The family will be observing Shiva on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., with minyon at 7:30, at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency ( jssa.org ) 200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850.



Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close