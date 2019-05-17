The Washington Post

RHODA JACOBS

Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Beth El
8215 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, DC
Shiva
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:30 PM
minyon at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman
Shiva
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:30 PM
minyon at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman
RHODA M. JACOBS (Age 95)  

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Rhoda Jacobs of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Howard Jacobs, devoted mother of Nancy Feldman (Cary) and Neal Jacobs (Joan Schimmel); cherished grandmother of Michael (Erica), Steven (Lauren), Jackie, David and Daniel; loving great-grandmother of Jordan, Sydney, Spencer and Poppy. Rhoda was a talented teacher who specialized in reading and advocated for students in the New Rochelle Public School System for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, travel, tennis and bridge; and was valued by her friends for her ability to juggle a busy professional and social life. There will be a memorial service at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Burial is private. The family will be observing Shiva on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., with minyon at 7:30, at the residence of Nancy and Cary Feldman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org) 200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
