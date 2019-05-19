The Washington Post

RHODA MORTMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RHODA MORTMAN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RHODA LEE MORTMAN  

On Friday, May 17, 2019, RHODA LEE MORTMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton Mortman. Devoted mother of Jerome and Howard (Beth) Mortman. Loving sister of the late Marvin Sheldon Lerner. Cherished grandmother of Emily and Mia Mortman. Graveside services were held on Friday, May 17, 2019. Shiva will be observed at the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center or to Temple Rodef Shalom Library Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.