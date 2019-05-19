RHODA LEE MORTMAN
On Friday, May 17, 2019, RHODA LEE MORTMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Milton Mortman. Devoted mother of Jerome and Howard (Beth) Mortman. Loving sister of the late Marvin Sheldon Lerner. Cherished grandmother of Emily and Mia Mortman. Graveside services were held on Friday, May 17, 2019. Shiva will be observed at the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center or to Temple Rodef Shalom Library Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.