

Ricardo Antonio Bilonick Paredes



Of Panama City, Panama died on April 2, 2020 - suffering a heart attack at his home at the age of 73. He was born in Panama City on Jan 25, 1947 and went on to study in the U.S - completing a bachelor's at The University of Scranton followed by a law degree from Tulane. In 1969, he returned to Panama to practice law, and from 1975-1980 he held the positions of Counsel for Economic and Legal Affairs and Charge de Affaires at the Embassy of Panama in Washington, DC. During his time at the Embassy, he worked with President Carter and Panamanian President Torrijos on the treaties which returned control of the Panama Canal to Panama. Ricardo later returned to Panama and worked as an entrepreneur and attorney until his death. His sense of humor and charisma were infectious, and he touched the lives of all those around him. He is survived by six children and nine grandchildren who miss him dearly. Service to be held at a later date.